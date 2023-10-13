Denpasar Voice – Young PSS Sleman player, Hokky Caraka is now in rumors of heading to PSIS Semarang.

Hokky Caraka, who is currently in the Indonesian national team qualifying for the World Cup, also responded to the rumors about the club, which is the pride of Panzer Biru and the people of Semarang and its surroundings.

Hokky Caraka himself is still under contract with PSS Sleman, but regarding his return to PSIS Semarang, he has completely handed over his future to the team management.

“That (rumor of a move) is a management matter (PSS Sleman),” said Hokky Caraka as reported by Suara Denpasar from Suara.com.

“As for me, which one is the best, hopefully I can take it,” said Hokky when met at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023) evening.

As a young player, Hokky’s performance with PSS Sleman was quite good. He managed to create two goals and one assist from 13 appearances with the team nicknamed Super Eagles of Java.

Hokky Caraka said that his future at PSS Sleman was under the full authority of management. The 19 year old player admitted that he was ready to play wherever he wanted.

Currently Hokky Caraka is busy with the Indonesian National Team for the match against Brunei Darussalam in the 2026 World Cup Qualification play-off.

This was his first call-up to the senior level national team.

In fact, Hokky Caraka made his debut in the Indonesian National Team, Thursday (13/10/2023).

Even though he didn’t score a goal, the player contributed to the Garuda squad’s victory with a score of 2-0.

Hokky hopes his performance can be better. If Coach Shin Tae-yong is trusted to appear again, he will work harder than before.

“If coach Shin Tae-yong is given confidence again, maybe he will try to score goals so he can prove that strikers don’t just score goals but can contribute to the team,” he concluded.