With Pogba and Fagioli lost, Allegri will manage until the winter and then the reinforcements will arrive: Kalvin Phillips (City) also offered

F. Cornacchia – F. Della Valle

20 October – MILAN

It’s only October, but for Juventus it’s a bit like January. Contacts, missions in Italy and abroad, surveys, meetings. The Lady’s market has already come to life. At Continassa there is a fair amount of coming and going of agents and professionals. Apart from buying, which is impossible until the beginning of 2024, the Juventus managers are doing everything possible to be ready for the reopening of business. At least one reinforcement, most likely two. Better if on loan or with advantageous formulas to fill the voids created in midfield by the off-pitch vicissitudes of Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli. If the Frenchman has been suspended for doping since September 11th, yesterday the 7-month disqualification of the Piacenza native became official for the betting case. Out is the starter and the one who, based on his performances, had become his main replacement. For two and a half months Massimiliano Allegri will have to make do with those he has – from Miretti to McKennie up to Iling and Yildiz – then Christmas will come and the director Cristiano Giuntoli and the director Giovanni Manna will have to think about giving the gifts. Instead of the classic letter, there is a list. Names vary, hierarchies are mobile. But a bit like what happens in video games, there are those who stop at one level and those who move on to the next. At the moment, excluding Piotr Zielinski on the radar for July in the event of a release from Napoli, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) and Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico) are the midfielders who most intrigue Juventus for January . Following the trio is Kalvin Philips, who Manchester City would like to place on loan away from the Premier League and their Champions League rivals. Different profiles and costs. One of the two gifts, Allegri, could receive between London, Udine or Madrid.

Contacts

Hojbjerg is the one who convinces the most and, if it weren’t for Tottenham’s current rigidity, he would be the big favourite. Question of experience, international depth and situation in the club. The former Southampton player is on the fringes of new manager Angle Postecoglou’s England revelation Spurs. Never a starter in the Premier League, just 122 minutes spread over seven games. So much so that a Juventus emissary had to fly to Copenhagen last week to watch it live – and for ninety minutes – in Denmark Kazakhstan 3-1. There had already been some contact before the blitz and there will be others. Hojbjerg is looking around: Juventus and Atletico are his favorite options to get to the top at Euro 2024. Tottenham permitting. The mediations are working to lower the request (30 million) and make the formula more creative: loan with right/obligation and not definitive transfer. Time is your great ally. The Africa Cup of Nations, in which Tottenham’s starting midfielders (Sarr and Bissouma) will participate, is the most concrete risk.

Alternative

Giuntoli and Manna are the first to know and are under no illusions. So on the one hand they insist on the 28-year-old Dane, but on the other they carry forward plan B and C. From Samardzic to De Paul. The Serbian is a talent, the Argentine is an old obsession. For Vlahovic’s national teammate everything (or almost everything) will depend on Udinese and on the possible willingness of the Pozzos to offer Juventus conditions similar to those that in the summer, before the turnaround of the father-agent, had led to the deal with the ‘Inter. Loan with right of redemption that turns into obligation and the possibility of inserting a technical compensation. A complex puzzle, but much more than possible given the good relations between the two clubs. Even more so if the Friulians were to rise in the rankings to the point of finding themselves in a more serene position in January than the current one. Samardzic is 21 years old, he is a concentration of technique and quality and would move to Turin immediately. The investment seems guaranteed. But the impact on Juventus – especially with the championship underway – may not be immediate. This is why the Lady between the expert Hojbjerg and the gem Samardzic has started to think again for Rodrigo De Paul too. The Argentine knows Serie A, where he was a protagonist with Udinese, and is not untouchable in Atletico Madrid. There is no time to find a solution or a new entry (like Kone from Borussia Moenchengladbach). Similar speech for the second gift which, unless a double in the middle of the pitch, should be a playmaker or in any case an offensive joker: from the pupil Berardi (Sassuolo) to the temptation Sudakov (Shakhtar) up to the safe used Bernardeschi (Toronto).

October 20 – 11.59am

