Hogwarts Legacy is, without a doubt, one of the great releases of this year 2023.

We may have already forgotten about it at this point in the year, or at least we are not talking about it as much anymore, but Hogwarts Legacy is undoubtedly one of the great releases of 2023, and we are facing one of the best games of Harry Potter that exist. There were many expectations placed on this Avalanche Software title, and although it managed to meet most of them for many users, it also ended up disappointing part of the public due to the lack of mechanics within the game, which we could consider essential. if we take into account the lore of the books and movies of this franchise.

In this case, after the announcement of the game’s official account on X (previously known as Twitter) for Halloween, many users have remembered a function of the game that is not used at all. We are referring, as you may have already guessed, to the seasons within the title. This function was logical to appear within the game, mainly due to the importance it had in the original work, and although it was in Hogwarts Legacy it did not manage to shine due to a decision.

As time passes in the game, and especially when we advance in the main story, the seasons will change, something totally logical, but what is not so logical is that when we finish the aforementioned story we have to stay trapped in spring. As many users have pointed out, it wouldn’t have been a bad idea to allow, once you finish everything the game has to offer, You can change the season at will to enjoy Hogwarts in all its splendor.

To see Hogwarts on Halloween you will have to create another game

Unfortunately, if after seeing this publication from the official account, or simply because it’s the season, you want to enjoy Hogwarts on Halloween, You will need to create a new game if you have already finished the main story. This can be a good incentive to start from the beginning and enjoy again everything this title has to offer, but it is clear that this is not a particularly good solution, something applicable to people who lack extra free time, whether for studies or work.

