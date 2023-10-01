Unforgivable Curses would be truly Unforgivable with this feature.

Hogwarts Legacy has achieved such success that we can be sure that we will receive a sequel.

We may have forgotten about it by now, but Hogwarts Legacy has undoubtedly been one of the big releases of 2023. It may not compete at this year’s The Game Awards, something precisely due to the number of exceptional video games we have received during 2023, but it has really managed to make most Harry Potter fans fall in love with it. This of course has led to speculation about its sequel, of which Some leaked details have already been known, but it is not yet officially confirmed. Now curiously we have learned of a discarded feature for the first game that could arrive with the sequel.

Just like YouTuber “GrandTheftDiamonds” has revealed with the following video, among the game data you can find a discarded function that would consist of a morality system in which unforgivable curses would have a cost. Of course, having found this data only means that it was discarded for the first delivery, but that it was implemented.

This system would have worked with house points, which we saw in the Harry Potter movies, but did not appear in this video game, just as happened with Quidditch. Beyond this, not many details are known, and as we have already commented before, this finding does not mean that we can confirm the appearance of this function in its sequel, but The truth is that he has enough ballots for it..

A function that we have missed in the original

The house cup system has been one of the great absentees within Hogwarts Legacy, but if we have to nitpick, we would say that it was even more surprising that we could use the unforgivable curses without any problem, given that In the books it is explained that using them leads to a sentence in Azkaban. Furthermore, this was even more curious when you used them in front of the teachers and they simply expressed their disapproval, without having any major consequences.

For this reason, we can say that the rejection of this function in the original was a low blow, although if this helps to implement it in a better way in the sequel, To tell the truth we can’t complain.

