Recently we finally received the first images of the game on Switch and now we have more news for Hogwarts Legacy fans, especially for those who are looking forward to it its debut on the hybrid console. It has been confirmed the size of your download… more or less.

Hogwarts Legacy

Specifically, the eShop shows that the game has a download size of 6,8 GB. However, the game’s listing on the same store also says that it requires a download of at least 15 GB. For this reason, it is believed that fans must have at least 15 GB available on the console to be able to download it. in digital format from the eShop.

This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition requires no additional download.

While we wait for its premiere, don’t forget that a small team has continued working on the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, scheduled to launch on the Nintendo platform on November 14.

We remember that the game for Nintendo Switch has been delayed from July 25 to November 14 of this year. “We know fans expect to play on Switch, so creating the best experience possible is our top priority. Thank you for your patience,” he said in the announcement of this delay.

We will have to stay tuned to see what it looks like on the hybrid console. Don’t forget that the initial release of Hogwarts Legacy took place on February 10, 2023 officially on the first platforms. On Nintendo Switch it will now arrive in Novemberso we will have to wait a little.

On the website we will offer tips and information about the game, but always free of spoilers. The game was announced a while ago by Warner Bros. for Nintendo Switch and other platforms and recently reconfirmed for this platform.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Hogwarts Legacy title at this link.

