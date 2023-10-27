Recently we finally received the first images of the game on Switch and the confusion of its download size and now we have more news for Hogwarts Legacy fans, especially for those who are looking forward to it its debut on the hybrid console. It has been confirmed a release update.

Hogwarts Legacy

Specifically, this seems to explain that confusing download size. These are the details:

Warner Bros. Games has announced that there will be a “Day 1” patch for the physical and digital versions of Nintendo Switch, which will require an additional 8 GB download. The cartridge size is approximately 7 GB, so players will need additional space for the patch. If they want an additional language pack, they will require 1.5 GB of space for each language.

In total, standard and deluxe digital purchases will require 15 GB of space for the game and the day one patch. Physical purchases will only require the free 8 GB, since the other 7 GB come in the cartridge + the additional voice packs that we optionally download.

Don’t forget that a small team has continued working on the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, scheduled to launch on the Nintendo platform on November 14.

We remember that the game for Nintendo Switch has been delayed from July 25 to November 14 of this year. “We know fans expect to play on Switch, so creating the best experience possible is our top priority. Thank you for your patience,” he said in the announcement of this delay.

We will have to stay tuned to see what it looks like on the hybrid console. Don’t forget that the initial release of Hogwarts Legacy took place on February 10, 2023 officially on the first platforms. On Nintendo Switch it will now arrive in Novemberso we will have to wait a little.

On the website we will offer tips and information about the game, but always free of spoilers. The game was announced a while ago by Warner Bros. for Nintendo Switch and other platforms and recently reconfirmed for this platform.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Hogwarts Legacy title at this link.

Fuente.