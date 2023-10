The municipality of Hof van Twente topped the list of Dutch municipalities with unguarded railway crossings. Anything but honorable and certainly not safe. This must change, said rail manager ProRail and the municipality of Hof van Twente. Also because it has been agreed nationally that all unguarded crossings must be closed. Hof van Twente is therefore preparing to catch up: nine unguarded level crossings will be tackled from 14 to 16 October.