Kelvin Van Der Linde still set the best time at the end of Free Practice 2 of the DTM, with the track drying out over the 45′ session under a leaden sky.

At the start everyone had to fit the grooved Pirellis due to a few drops of rain still bothering them, then towards the end the line improved and the times started to drop repeatedly.

The ABT Sportsline standard-bearer came out on top again, at the wheel of the black Audi #3, stopping the clock at 1’38″591, beating the Manthey EMA Porsche driven by Dennis Olsen by 0″114, followed by Lamborghini by Franck Perera (SSR Performance).

Behind us we have title contenders, Thomas Preining (Manthey EMA) and Mirko Bortolotti (SSR Performance) with their respective Porsche and Lamborghini; the Trentino driver risked a lot on the last lap by going very wide at the last corner with slick tyres, ending up grazing the external barriers.

René Rast tries to get BMW back on track by placing the M4 of Schubert Motorsport in sixth, as does Thierry Vermeulen in the Ferrari 296 of Emil Frey Racing, seventh, half a second from the top.

Christian Engelhart again well armed with the GRT Lamborghini, finishing eighth ahead of the Audi of the revived Mattia Drudi (Tresor Orange 1).

Mercedes is on the fringes of the Top10 with Maro Engel (Team Mann-Filter) tenth and followed closely by Luca Stolz (HRT) and Lucas Auer (HRT).

Difficult session for the other rider vying for the title, Ricard Feller, very far from the leaders and author of an excursion into the dirt at the ‘Motodrome’.

On Saturday morning the program includes Qualifying 1 at 9.30 am, in which the starting grid for Race 1 at 1.30 pm will be decided in 20 minutes.