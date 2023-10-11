The midfielder who moved to Sporting Lisbon in the summer received triple figures in fines due to a limited traffic zone not respected in the Apulian city

Over one hundred fines collected in the last year. Twenty-three appeals won – with legal costs borne by the Municipality – but, above all, eighty fines… still to be paid. Morten Hjulmand left Lecce in the summer transfer window, yet his bond with the Salento capital is destined to last over time. It’s a question of affection, memories, emotions… and more.

THE VIOLATION

The 24-year-old, now at Sporting Lisbon, has in fact attracted the attention of the Lecce municipal administration, which reproaches the former captain for having entered the city’s limited traffic zone with his car 103 times, despite not having the necessary authorization. The case is controversial, especially if we consider that Hjulmand, during his stay in Sticchi Damiani’s club, had decided to live, together with his partner, right in the historic center of Lecce. Having relied on a lawyer, the Dane had already won more than twenty appeals, through which he contested some notification defects relating to various minutes. Now, however, Hjulmand will have to answer for the other eighty infringements: the deadlines for appeal have expired…