Feral Interactive announced that Hitman Blood Money – Reprisal it’s ready to be launched on iOS, Android e Nintendo Switch.

Reprisal is a meticulous reworking of the classic of the genre stealth-action Of IO Interactiverepurposed for large and small screens, which now includes a new minimapthe Instinct mode and other gameplay improvements inspired by the most recent games in the series. The two editions for mobile devices (iOS and Android) also boast a touch interface fully customizable and mouse & keyboard support.

Reprisal’s twelve sandbox missions offer plenty of opportunities for experimentation, with many different avenues for solving missions. From the refined environments of the work of Paris to the crowded streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras, the way Agent 47 carries out its tasks depends on the player. Whether it is a public execution, a silent killing without witnesses, or an “unfortunate accident,” a generous arsenal of tools, weapons, disguises, and blunt objects is always on hand to help make decisions.

The gameplay trailer was also released for the occasion, showing off the reworked user interface and modern features – you can see it below.

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal is coming to iOS and Android in autumnwhile the Nintendo Switch version will follow in winter.