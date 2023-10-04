Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal has been announced for Nintendo Switch, catching everyone by surprise and also being announced for other platforms. It looks like the next Agent 47 game is closer than you might expect. You can follow the full coverage in our Hitman history on the web.

IO Interactive, in association with Feral Interactive, has been the company in charge of making the long-awaited announcement. The title will also be available in addition to Nintendo Switch, on Android and iOS. On the occasion of the studio 25th anniversary celebration.

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal will arrive this fall for mobile phones, and in winter for Nintendo Switch. This has been the official announcement description from Feral Interactive:

This is a brilliant version of the stealth classic Hitman: Blood Money for new platforms, complete with a set of enhancements that deliver powerful new features like Instinct Mode, an ever-present minimap, and a wide range of gameplay improvements inspired by later games. in the series. Reprisal’s twelve sandbox missions offer endless opportunities to experiment, with many different routes to success. From the refined surroundings of the Paris opera house to the bustling streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras, the way Agent 47 executes his assignments is up to the player. Whether it is a very public execution, a silent killing without witnesses, or an “unfortunate accident,” A generous arsenal of tools, weapons, costumes and items is always available forceful to help in decision making…

Via: YouTube