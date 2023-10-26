loading…

The UN General Assembly hall is empty before the start of the session at UN Headquarters, New York, USA. Photo/John Angelillo/REUTERS

NEW YORK – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is one of the six main UN bodies responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

This organization consists of five permanent members and ten non-permanent members. The five permanent members of the UNSC are China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States (US).

Like other organizations, the UN Security Council also has a long history in its founding process. The history of the founding of this organization is as follows.

History of the Formation of the UNSC

The history of the formation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) can be traced to the end of World War II.

Quoted from the Ndisc page, the leaders of the Allied countries who won the war, namely the United States, England, the Soviet Union and China, met at the Dumbarton Oaks Conference in August-October 1944.

They discussed plans to establish an international organization aimed at maintaining world peace and security. They agreed to form a security council consisting of five permanent members.

Over time, they added six non-permanent members elected by the general assembly. However, the five members are still given veto rights over every Security Council decision.

In February 1945, Allied leaders met again at the Yalta Conference and approved the United Nations (UN) Charter governing the structure and functions of the new organization.

They also set the non-permanent members of the peace council to be ten countries, not six.

The UN Charter was then signed by 50 countries at the San Francisco Conference in June 1945 and came into force on 24 October 1945 after being ratified by the five permanent members and a majority of the other members.