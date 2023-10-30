Suara.com – Indonesia commemorates Oeang or Money Day on October 30 every year. This moment refers to the launch of the Rupiah as the official currency of the Republic of Indonesia on October 30, 1946.

It cannot be denied that money is an important thing in everyday life. Until now, money is still the most important medium of exchange used throughout the world in the buying and selling transaction process.

However, as a means of exchange, there is a long history of the emergence of money until it finally transformed into the digital direction it is today.

In the time period from 794 to 1,200 BC (BC) standard coins appeared in Western Europe, then around 700 AD (AD) in China the movement of money from metal coins to paper money began to develop because the basic material for making coins was considered more expensive.

Along with technological developments, the types of payment instruments have experienced various changes. Around the 1970s, debit cards were introduced to the public as a means of financial transactions, especially for people who were bank customers, followed by the emergence of credit cards a few years later.

Now, along with digital transformation, the way to pay for buying and selling transactions has also increased with the emergence of the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) feature and transfers via digital bank applications.

In terms of digital transformation, it is not only the types of services and products that change but also the level of public trust in banks with digital services continues to change towards a positive trend.

At least this can be seen from the increasing number of bank customers with digital services such as SeaBank Indonesia to date.

Main Director of PT. Bank Seabank Indonesia Sasmaya Tuhuleley explained that the number of new SeaBank customers is increasing every day.

“Every day the number of SeaBank customers continues to increase. This means that people are increasingly trusting digital service banks. “They also feel the benefits, for example from our interest rates, as well as the convenience of the services we provide, such as free transfers to our investment products,” said Sasmaya, written Monday (30/10/2023).