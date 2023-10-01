Suara.com – Today, Monday 2 October 2023, there is a big holiday celebration, namely National Batik Day. Do you know why this date was chosen as Batik Day? What is the history of National Batik Day?

In fact, the designation of October 2 as National Batik Day is based on UNESCO’s recognition of batik itself. However, the history of National Batik Day cannot be separated from its initial introduction in the era of President Soeharto.

History of National Batik Day

Quoted from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, Indonesian batik was first introduced to the world during the reign of President Soeharto. The second head of state of the Republic of Indonesia often wears batik at various events and ceremonies.

Even Suharto did not hesitate to wear batik when attending the United Nations conference. Since then, batik has become known as an Indonesian identity.

Furthermore, the struggle to achieve world recognition for batik only began in 2008.

To be precise, on September 4 2008, the Coordinating Minister for People’s Welfare registered Indonesian Batik with UNESCO to obtain intangible cultural heritage (ICH) status.

This application was then followed up on January 9 2009. UNESCO officially accepted the application for batik to become a Humanitarian Heritage for Oral and Intangible Culture.

However, this application was not immediately approved. Indonesia had to wait until October 2 2009.

On that date, batik was confirmed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage at the fourth session of the Inter-Governmental Committee held by UNESCO in Abu Dhabi.

More precisely, batik is listed as a Humanitarian Heritage of Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Culture at UNESCO.

The meaning of intangible or intangible cultural heritage is practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills, whether in the form of instruments, objects, artifacts and cultural spaces that are considered by UNESCO as part of the cultural heritage of a place.

Interestingly, Indonesia itself has around hundreds of Intangible Cultural Heritage (WBTB). There were at least 594 intangible cultural works as of 2017 according to data from the Directorate General of Culture.

However, not all of Indonesia’s Intangible Cultural Heritage is recognized by the world or UNESCO. Luckily, batik has received world recognition.

Based on this recognition, the Indonesian government then issued Presidential Decree No. 33 of 2009. This regulation stipulates National Batik Day every October 2.

The goal is for the Indonesian people to love batik more and preserve it. Therefore, every National Batik Day, October 2, people are encouraged to wear batik.

This appeal is contained in Circular Letter Number 003.3/10132/SJ concerning the Wear of Batik Clothes in the Commemoration of National Batik Day 2 October 2019.

The movement to wear batik wedges every National Batik Day then emerged. Not only among civil servants and government officials.

School children, private employees and the general public also wear batik clothes every October 2.

Such is the history of National Batik Day which is celebrated every October 2. Happy National Batik Day 2023.