JAKARTA – The Palestinian flag, which consists of a red triangle with three black, white and green stripes, apparently has its own history.

Palestine was previously the territory of the Ottoman Empire during the Ottoman Caliphate, where at that time the flag used had the shape of a moon and star in the middle.

Then, after the Ottoman Empire fell at the end of World War I, Britain controlled the region by planting the British flag.

The Palestinian flag that many people know today was first hoisted at the Palestinian Summit in Jerusalem in 1948.

According to the Times Magazine page, the current Palestinian flag can be said to be inspired by the flag of the rebellion of Arab countries led by Hussein bin Ali, ruler of Mecca during the Ottoman Empire.

Each of the three lines and one triangle is meant to symbolize a different Arab dynasty. The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) later adopted the flag as its own in 1964.

The flag is very similar to the flags of Sudan and Jordan. Both countries adopted their own flags (Sudan in 1969 and Jordan in 1928) to show their support for a unified pan-Arab state.

Meaning of the Palestinian Flag

It is said that each of the colors of this flag has a specific meaning, and the combination of the colors tells a broader story about the suffering of the indigenous Palestinian people.

– The color red symbolizes the many martyrs and sacrifices of the Palestinian people. The color Black symbolizes the oppression and persecution that Palestinians have experienced over the years.

– The color white symbolizes peace and love, as well as the sanctity of the message sent by each Prophet to the holy land of Palestine.

– The color Green means prosperity, blessings, and hope for a prosperous future.

