The broadcaster has the “try and buy” package in its hands, which offers the possibility of broadcasting a limited number of matches without taking out a subscription

Dazn and Sky will still broadcast Serie A matches until 2029, this is already official. However, what went rather unnoticed when the television rights were assigned was the fact that the London broadcaster also got its hands on the Try and Buy package, which provides the possibility of broadcasting five games per season for free. Obviously this path will only be viable from next August onwards, when 2024-2025 begins, and Dazn will have the right to attract new users by showing a maximum of five matches without requiring the signing of a paid subscription.

HOW DOES IT WORK

The novelty offers the possibility of relaunching the product if necessary, or simply to increase one’s viewers. If this is a first for the Italian championship, Dazn had already tested this path in February by broadcasting the big Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona on TikTok, also in that case for free. The five matches (maximum) in question will obviously be chosen by the sports streaming platform. As explained by the CEO of Lega, Luigi De Siervo, “Dazn for the first time in the history of Serie A, to promote the start of the season and encourage new subscribers, will have the possibility of broadcasting, free-to-air and always on its website or app , a maximum of 5 races per season”.