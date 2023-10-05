Deciding which neighbor on the board to challenge is not an easy task. In Ary’s case, it cost her less, since Fernando had assured her that if he beat her and eliminated her… he would marry her! Although, finally, the Galician has been the one who has dominated the duel and increased her territory.

The random has selected Mónica as the next contestant, a woman who has proven to have a lot of self-confidence and who dedicates herself, among other things, to officiating weddings and funerals. Although none of the eligible categories convinced her, she finally opted for Ana Isabel’s category: actors.

We already met Ana Isabel a few weeks ago, when she won two duels and placed herself with three squares on the board. The two contestants who are going to face the duel have claimed to have a very good relationship, so if they are left out of the game, they will be happy for their partner.

Mónica did not start the confrontation on the right foot: she blocked herself and lost many seconds. Everything pointed to her opponent winning the duel! However, Ana Isabel attacked herself in the final stretch… And the score has turned around!