A sweet story went viral on social media, about a woman whose period suddenly leaked through her pants while watching a movie with her boyfriend.

Unfortunately, the woman was wearing white pants at the time, so it couldn’t be disguised.

Instead of taking him home, the boyfriend gave his trousers to the woman. They can also continue with their plans to go to the cinema, even though their girlfriend is only wearing boxer shorts.

“Ms. Taylor, I once leaked wearing white trousers while walking with my boyfriend. Until finally I was told to change into his trousers, then he bought yellow Spiderman boxer briefs,” wrote the TikTok account @dedeeerrr, quoted Thursday (19/10/2023).

Also read: The song Everytime Allegedly Outpouring of Britney Spears’ Heart After the Abortion of Justin Timberlake’s Child

In the video, the boyfriend can be seen, who has just come out of the cinema toilet, wearing a yellow t-shirt and boxer shorts, approaching the woman with a smile.

There is absolutely no shame on her face because she looks like that.

The video was immediately enlivened by comments from netizens, most of whom told the woman to hurry up and marry her boyfriend.

“Ma’am, get married cefattt,” said the netizen.

“Mbaa, you are very lucky,” said another netizen, feeling jealous.

“It can be as sweet as this,” added another.

Also Read: Afraid to Speak Up about Gaza, Mohamed Salah Finally Says This

“Ma’am, where are you looking for a guy like this,” another netizen asked.

“Once it was like this, his trousers only went up to his thighs. I had a big butt, finally I opened it again,” said another netizen while laughing.