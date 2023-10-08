Moisés Laguardia’s mark on Pasapalabra is already indelible and, furthermore, getting bigger. It already has a centenary size, after exceeding 100 programs and joining the exclusive club of Pablo, Orestes, Jaime and Rafa. In this time, since this stage in the contest began on May 17, the Riojan has earned the affection of the spectators, his rivals, the guests and the entire team, starting with Roberto Leal.

His arrival: after beating Alejandro in the Blue Chair

Moisés earned the right to return as a contestant, after participating in a previous stage of Pasapalabra, by defeating Alejandro in the Blue Chair. It was from May 17 and he became Encarni’s new rival.

At the doors of the boat in its first 24

In the interview given to the website on the occasion of his 100th program, Moisés confesses that the time he came closest to winning the pot was precisely with his first 24. With Andrea Siu as his rival, he had an intuition for the L: “ City in France where the peace treaty of February 1801 between the French Republic and Austria was signed. He was about to win 370,000 euros.

Always proud of his land: Alfaro

Whenever he can, Moisés talks about Alfaro, his home. Several times he has worn t-shirts with a message about the benefits of that Riojan town. The contestant highlighted that, indeed, his municipality has “almost 500 specimens” of storks “on top of a building, which is the largest colony in Europe.”

Without a voice having to say goodbye to Fer

It was probably his saddest moment in Pasapalabra: the afternoon in which Fer was eliminated after having shared 84 programs with him. With barely a voice due to emotion, Moisés said goodbye to the Galician, assuring: “In the future, he will return and win.”

Moses’ surprising fact about his great-grandfather

Although he does not usually talk about his private life, Moisés made an exception to send greetings to a very large part of his family. He left everyone speechless when he revealed: “My great-grandfather had a whopping 22 children.”

Moisés’ long-suffering way to get the songs right in La Pista

It is difficult to deduce whether Moisés enjoys more than suffers in the test of The Clue. What is clear is that it is very fun to see how the lyrics come to him in his mind when a fragment of the song plays. It has already happened several times: the contestant, who is more or less clear about the music, is encouraged to sing and remembers words as if it were “the internet when your connection is slow.”

His best mark in the tests: 90 accumulated seconds

The contestant surpassed himself in his 74th program on Pasapalabra. He managed to add 90 seconds in all the tests, which is his personal best and, in addition, placing himself just one step away from the Top-5 of most seconds for El Rosco. In fact, he was just one second away from equaling Orestes’ record.

Moises completes 100 programs on Pasapalabra!

The Rioja native has reached a symbolic figure that reflects the magnitude of how important he already is in the history of the contest: 100 programs on Pasapalabra. “In your favorite program, reaching that Olympus is a tremendous boat,” he said. Furthermore, before El Rosco, he has made an extensive thank you and has also left a wish in the form of a ‘message’ to Roberto Leal.

Moisés’ last best moment, the most desired, is yet to come: completing El Rosco. Will he become Rafa’s successor by achieving that golden page in Pasapalabra?