Suara.com – Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka was announced as vice presidential candidate by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023) evening. However, Gibran was not present at the moment of the announcement.

Prabowo announced Gibran as vice presidential candidate at around 19.30 WIB. Then, at 21.52 WIB, Gibran suddenly spoke via his personal X account.

Instead of talking about the vice presidential candidate, Selvi Ananda’s husband instead discussed the football match.

He invited other X users to guess the score of the Premier League match.

“Come on, guess the score for Aston Villa vs West Ham,” said Gibran.

Gibran’s tweet was immediately attacked by 1,099 netizen comments.

“People are discussing you, eh, you actually tweet like this,” said @ard******.

“Ner bener head ya,” cut @rgo*****.

Gibran had time to reply to netizens’ comments.

“Then what should I do, bro?” said Gibran.

Gibran has just been announced as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate. Prabowo claims that Gibran’s name has received approval from all political parties that are part of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.

“We have had final discussions, by consensus everyone agreed to nominate Prabowo Subianto as presidential candidate for 2024-2029 and Gibran’s brother Rakabuming Raka as vice presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition,” said Prabowo.