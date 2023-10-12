Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate (capres) Ganjar Pranowo admitted that he did not agree if village heads or village heads were given uniforms like regents and governors.

Ganjar stated that a village head cannot manage or execute issues such as the authority of regents and governors.

Initially, Ganjar said that the village could not be given the task of executing everything. Ganjar made this statement after answering questions from the panelists presented at the event.

“Everything starts from the village, I agree, village assistants already exist, people who care about the village already exist. If it were me, I would ask for just one village, to ensure the data is correct, but don’t give them homework to execute all of this, they won’t be able to,” said Ganjar in a discussion at the Indonesian Network (Jari) event at Taman Ismail Marzuki, Central Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023).

He said that village management would later be left to use the philosophy of the ancestors, namely that the principle is that villages have their own way, and are not the same as others.

Ganjar then expressed his disagreement with village heads being given uniforms like Regent and Governor.

“I don’t agree that the village head is given a uniform. No, I don’t agree. He will follow his older brother. Who is his older brother? The regents, the governors. That’s his older brother,” he said.

He then stated that the uniform would give the village head the opportunity to abuse his authority.

“So he wants to finally manage everything in the village like his brother. Sorry, the exercise is negative. What is that? Project plots, which will end up being corrupted, and I accompany him to this day,” he continued.

For this reason, said Ganjar, it is also important to synergize the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Village regarding village responsibility and management.

“If the law already exists, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Villages must have the same thoughts, if not just combine them. My term, Mr Sofyan, is that if we stand for village government affairs, it is in the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.

“Head to the section here, but the soles are in the Ministry of Village. So shake as you walk. This is what I feel. So in the end, who controls who? Today we can’t, those who are there intervene and the pressure is extremely stressful too,” he said.