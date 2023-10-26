The director of Final Fantasy 14 broke down in tears in London after Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi thanked him for making it ‘even better’: “I never expected Sakaguchi-san to make me cry.”

FFXIV is available on PC, Steam Deck, PS4, PS5 and soon on Xbox Series X|S, but after announcing Dawntrail it is clear that Square Enix has not stopped improving it. That and more led Hironobu Sakaguchi to thank Naoki Yoshida

He director and producer of the MMORPG known as FFXIV -popularly known as Yoshi-P by the Final Fantasy community– was present at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 from London this weekend.

Yoshida was also present at various parts of the event throughout the weekend, but the surprise for some is that the creator of Final Fantasy was also present; until Sakaguchi worked the magic.

As everything came to an end, Yoshi-P thanked Sakaguchi for his influence. It was then when the creator of all this imagination shook hands with the director of FFXIV and said:

“I’m going to thank you back, for making Final Fantasy even better in the future.” Yoshida was then visibly moved by the gesture and turned away from the audience to dry his eyes.

After this moment of pause, he composed himself and jokingly said: “I never expected Sakaguchi to make me cry”, although to a certain extent he has done so indirectly with his works.

This moment was captured on video by the user Mother Claw through Twitter, who decided to share it with the entire world.

The premiere of Final Fantasy 14 took place in a very turbulent 2010, although it was launched on the market with a lot of negativity and criticism of an MMORPG that fans did not quite like.

As you remember from VGC, the game closed in 2021 and returned a year later as Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn. Only this time Yoshida was director, producer and co-designer of the entire game.

The Complete Edition is worth it, but it may be the best Starter Edition of video games

Yoshida has since been credited with completely turning around the game’s fortunes; to the point that he continues to achieve success more than a decade later and adds players daily.

For anyone interested in enter the world of FFXIVit is worth remembering that you can play for free up to level 70 and includes A Realm Reborn as a base game along with the expansiones Heavensward y Stormblood for free.

For all this, Yosuke Matsuda, as CEO of Square Enix, asked Yoshi-P to lead the development of Final Fantasy XVI for PlayStation 5; although he stayed on as a producer due to his role in the MMORPG.

Best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection

If you need the fastest and most stable connection possible when playing, here you can consult a list of top-level gaming routers.

See list

Although juegos de Hironobu Sakaguchi They have kept coming, the most recent was the RPG Fantasian Apple Arcade exclusive; although it recently appeared in the Steam DB.

Despite how huge this game can be, a Japanese player achieved all 2,751 Final Fantasy XIV achievements; quite a feat in MMO community.

Who would tell Yoshi-P, as director of FFXIV, that the creator of Final Fantasy himself was going to make him cry with your words of gratitude.