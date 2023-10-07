If you are interested in football you can pay the most complete package but if other sports are your thing, the price is much lower. You can follow your basketball team, watch all of Carlos Alcaraz’s games on Movistar Plus, watch NBA games or follow international tournaments such as the Six Nations.

Total Sports in Movistar

We can contract the Movistar Total Sports package if we are interested in sports but we want to pay less than twenty euros per month to have it with our operator.

What channels does it include? The channels included in the package are:

Sports in Movistar Plus+ Golf in movistar Plus+ DAZN F1 DAZN 1 DAZN 2 DAZN 3 DAZN 4

What can we see? The sports that this Movistar Plus+ package allows you to watch are:

All the Formula 1 MotoGP World Cup in full and live International football competitions such as the Premier League Women’s football All tennis tournaments: Roland Garros, Australia Open, US Open… Endesa League on Movistar NBA matches Main Rugby and of the NFC Golf Tournaments such as Augusta Masters, Open USA, etc.

How much does it cost? The Movistar Total Sports package It has a price of 19 euros per month although now you can get it with a 15% discount and it will cost you less. During the first twelve months the package has a price of 16.15 euros and you will be able to see all this.

In addition, it includes all kinds of advantages of Movistar television: access to a UHD decoder, the possibility of recording content to watch it whenever you want and even if it has started, access to content from the last seven days if you have missed something or the possibility of See everything from all your devices even if you are not at home.

Other packages and rates

But it is not the only one that we can find if we are interested in sports and we want to see it through the operatorr. There are other packages related to sports competitions and it will depend on what you want to see or how much you want to see. It depends on what you like.

For example, the Movistar Motor package has a price of 10 euros per month and allows us to access the channels of DAZN F1, DAZN 1, DAZN 2, DAZN 3 y DAZN 4. It allows you to watch all of Formula 1 live and watch all the content or competitions to which DAZN has the rights, so you can watch the Premier League, Euroleague basketball, Moto GP World Cup or the GarageTV channel with 24 hours a day of related programs. with cars.

If yours is football you will have to pay more. It depends on what you want to see. International competitions can be seen with the Champions League and Europa League package that includes the two European football tournaments as well as the Copa del Rey or International Leagues and with a price of 21 euros per month although with a discount for one year when adding a device.

Want all football? Movistar has the Fútbol Total package. It includes all of LaLiga, all of the Copa del Rey, Champions League and Europa League matches, international leagues such as the Bundesliga or Serie A and all the benefits of Movistar TV. Of course, the price is 45 euros per month or 38.25 euros per month for a year if you add a device.