Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the ceasefire in Gaza would mean a gift to Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Former United States (US) Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said there would be a ceasefire Gaza impossible to do.

According to him, the ceasefire would mean a gift for Hamas, as it would allow them to rebuild their arsenal during that period.

Clinton made the comments during a panel discussion at the Baker Institute Gala at Rice University last week.

“The people calling for a ceasefire now don’t understand Hamas. That’s impossible,” Clinton said.

“This will be a gift for Hamas because they will spend the ceasefire rebuilding their arsenal, creating a stronger position to be able to repel Israeli attacks,” he explained.

Clinton made the comments on the same day that the UN General Assembly voted 122 to 14 in favor of a non-binding humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The United States was one of the countries that voted against the resolution.

Israel launched an attack on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip after the Palestinian resistance group killed 1,400 people in Israel and took more than 220 others hostage in an attack last October 7.

Since then, more than 8,000 people, most of them children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of massive Israeli military attacks.

Israeli troops and troops had moved further into northern and central Gaza on Monday morning, according to several local media reports.