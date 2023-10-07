“We are from Bergamo and we know no borders”: the historic song of the Atalanta fans once again got it right, because the love and passion for the Goddess has even reached Japan. Hikaru Tozuka, 21 years old from Osaka,…

“We are from Bergamo and we know no borders”: the historic song of the Atalanta fans once again got it right, because the love and passion for the Goddess has reached even theJapan.

Hikaru Tozukaa 21-year-old from Osaka, experienced a very intense but also special week, making his dream come true: seeing Bergamo live and attending a Dea match.

No sooner said than done: thanks to the help of an Atalanta fan, Hikaru was able to land in Bergamo last 26 September, after a 10,000 kilometer journey from his native Japan, spending an entire week discovering the artistic and culinary beauties of the city, but above all witnessing live at the two matches of Gasperini’s team against Hellas Verona and Juventus.

Thanks to the help of Radici, Atalanta’s technical sponsor, the young Japanese was able to attend the Nerazzurri team’s training sessions in Zingonia, visiting the offices and meeting the players, including his idol Koopmeiners.

October 7, 2023 (changed October 7, 2023 | 08:00)

