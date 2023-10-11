Highway 15 is a road movie filmed in Jalisco, which has as protagonists four young people, who are united by friendship, but who are very different from each other. Mauro is a closet homosexual who suffers humiliation from Andy; Andy is a successful male with inflexible and violent attitudes; Lulú is a girl who suggests an anxiety that her partner does not resolve; and Jonás is a punk who could use some drugs.

The story takes place in the spring of 1989, when Maná was called Sombrero Verde, the fashion suggests the impudence of the nineties and there is an uncertainty between the party of the decade that is ending and the hangover of the years to come.

The four friends from Guadalajara take a trip along the roads of Jalisco, which turns into learning, provocation and fatalism when along the way, they give an old man a ride.. Soon, the car breaks down and a tense situation emerges among the passengers.

Highway 15 is an independent film directed by Rafael Altamira, written by Frank Rodríguez.

A story of friendship, grudges and secrets that occur along a Jalisco highway.

By Rafael Altamira.

With Frank Rodríguez, Tatiana del Real, Cristóbal Orellana, Paul Pineda, Mauro Castañeda, Jesús Hernández.

Mexico, 2022.

