The era in which large productions in the video game industry were released in a couple of years is behind us as the development processes have become more demanding and making the studios’ ambitious proposals a reality takes time. The above means that those AAA that we expect do not have their release windows or dates carved in stone and delays can happen at the least expected moment, just as would happen with a great game of Star Wars.

Ubisoft decided to delay a “big video game” for financial reasons

During the presentation of your quarterly financial report (via VGC), Ubisoft revealed that it has decided to delay a “big game” as part of a strategy to prolong what is shaping up to be a good financial period in the short term. According to what was reported by the French company, the results and positive trends that it has from the first half of its current fiscal year are enough to get by well from now until March 2024. Taking this into account, Ubisoft decided that this “great video game” is no longer released in this period so it will be moved to the next fiscal year to prolong the good moment.

Star Wars Outlaws could debut until 2025

Although Ubisoft did not reveal the title in question, opinions agree that it is Star Wars Outlaws, an ambitious open world title developed by Massive Entertainment that surprised with its revelation, proposal and trailers.

Now, considering that it is a title of enormous scale, and that the development process should not be simple, Ubisoft’s announcement has been taken with a certain pessimism because Star Wars Outlaws would initially be launched at some point in the next fiscal year. , that is, at a time between April 2024 and March 2025. Considering that several AAA projects from large companies have not met their release dates, it is expected that the same will happen with Star Wars Outlaws and that Ubisoft decides to bet on the safe side. for a debut in the first quarter of 2025. However, so far the official accounts and material of the project maintain the legend “available in 2024.”

