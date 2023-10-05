Depok. Suara.com – AC Milan’s 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the second match of Group F of the Champions League left a unique story.

This is reflected in the determination of the players who were introduced from the first minute by AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli.

The shaven-headed coach entrusts the midfielder position to Tommaso Pobega, Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah.

The first name mentioned was in the spotlight because of the player’s poor performance throughout the match which was held at Signal Iduna Park.

Pobega (along with Calabria) received a rating of 3.2 from Google, the worst of all the players who played from the first minute between the two sides.

Then one of the Twitter or X Serie A social media platforms, @Info_SerieA criticized Pobega and Stefano Pioli.

Pioli, who routinely makes the Italian national team player a starting player, is considered to be discriminating against other talents and is being subtly insinuated by the media with the Local Pride narrative.

“PIOLI – LOCAL PRIDE

In the first half, Milan was continuously attacked. “Milan’s midfielders lost a lot to Dortmund, but Milan’s defenders played very closely.”

Coincidentally, the midfielder is Uchiha Pobega,” tweeted @Info_SerieA (5/10/23).

The introduction of Yacine Adli in the second half was enough to liven up Il Rossoneri’s game even though until the final whistle sounded, the score did not change.

“In the second half, Pobega was replaced by Akhi Adli. Coincidentally, Milan’s attack went smoothly. Unfortunately the final product did not result in a goal,” added the Italian Serie A Info account.

The innuendo is not finished because the media said the reason Pobega was paired with midfielder of Indonesian descent Tijjani Reijnders was because of his extreme trust in local Italian players.

“Why did Pioli play Pobega as a starter? Yes, it’s clearly Local Pride. They’re visiting someone else’s country, as good citizens, they have to showcase their local products,” explained the Indonesian media.

Meanwhile, netizens practically destroyed Stefano Pioli. There are even netizens who compare Pioli’s ideas with the junior coach of the Indonesian National Team, Indra Sjafri, who rejects naturalization and believes more in Locak Pride.

“The midfield is not clearly genuine. As long as AC Milan is still Piolo, he won’t go anywhere,” tweeted the account @her*****.

“Awok awok awok,, so remember the words of the wakanda junior national team coaching staff,” said akum @Bon******.