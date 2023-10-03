Eugenio Sena works on the Livingston staff who have just faced the green and whites from Glasgow: “They attack with many men, so they suffer from negative transitions. It’s not a physical team”

Eugenio Sena is a young globetrotting coach. He has worked in Hungary, Australia, Russia, China, England, Montenegro, Saudi Arabia (as Tramezzani’s deputy at Al Faisaly), Greece and Georgia. Since this season he has been in Scotland, technical assistant and above all responsible for the analysis area of ​​Livingston, a Premier team that recently faced Celtic in the championship. Sena gives us a detailed analysis of the Bhoys.