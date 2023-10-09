High on Life continues to give something to talk about with the recent premiere of its High on Knife DLC, where irreverent jokes and acid humor once again surprised players. Squanch Games took advantage of the additional content to make fun of one of the most popular PlayStation exclusives and one of its most controversial features. We are referring to God of War: Ragnarök.

High on Life mocks controversial God of War feature

Find out: SIE Santa Monica Studio is working on more God of War, according to reputable insider

Related video: The true origin of God of War

DLC de High on Life se burla de God of War: Ragnarök

In one section of High on Knife, players must complete various missions for a peculiar character. The thing is, if they take too long to act, like they don’t know what to do, then an NPC will interrupt their adventure to help them.

It is then that the game makes fun of God of War: Ragnarök, a title that was criticized for taking players by the hand at almost all times and taking away from the challenge of its puzzles. Many fans lashed out at the help provided by characters like Atreus and Mimir, believing it ruins part of the experience.

Players attempted to disable this feature when playing without subtitles or muting the audio; However, it was not possible since Atreus usually moves to the places where the possible answer to the puzzles is.

High on Life decided to make fun of this feature of the PlayStation exclusive with a scathing comment from an NPC, where Atreus is even mentioned. As expected, the reference did not go unnoticed by the players and various videos showing it are already circulating on social networks.

“Hello, Suit-O here! I’m going to go ahead and give you a little God of War style tip that just solves the whole puzzle. Go ahead and shoot those Toxxo parasites and that will give you health to heal yourself, and you can stay in the tub longer. How about? A-Atreus out. Hahaha….Just kidding!” says the High on Life NPC.

God of War picking up some heat from High on Knife LOL pic.twitter.com/Ja6yTbBNns — GameRiot (@GameRiotArmy) October 3, 2023

In case you missed it: God of War: Ragnarök will have DLC, says reliable source

Here you can find more news related to God of War. On the other hand, at this link you can learn more about High on Life.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of God of War: Ragnarök

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente