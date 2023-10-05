High On Life, of Squanch Games, It already has its DLC High On Knife available for download. This new additional content is a kind of mini-sequel that serves as a bridge between the base game and what we do next. It’s not quite an epilogue, but rather an extra episode. It’s not quite a horror experience, but it certainly delves into the genre in ways we didn’t fully explore with High On Life.

High on Knife has been described by developer Squanch Games as a large bonus episode that takes place after the events of the main campaign in High on Life. The story involves the protagonist arriving home to find a missing package for a delivery intended for the player’s knife companion, Knifey. The player is tasked with going to Knifey’s home planet to collect the mysterious package in person.

The DLC features very few actors and comedians lending their voices to several characters, including Gabourey Sidibe as the head of Muxxalon, Sarah Sherman as former military gun Harper, Alec Robbins as the new pinball-inspired gun BALL, Ken Marino as a alien parasite and Michael Cusack as Knifey.

The High On Life DLC High On Knife is now available on PC and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico). The base game is available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and we also have an exclusive Xbox Game Pass Bundle, which includes both High On Life and High On Knife. You can read our review at this link.