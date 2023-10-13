Hideki Kamiya leaves the PlatinumGames offices in a Lamborghini and shouting “To the employment office!”, but for the moment he remains on his own YouTube channel; The director and creative confirms that he cannot work on video games for a year.

Hideki Kamiya has games on PCSteam Deck, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 y las retrobut right now it is unemployed. He himself announced his departure from PlatinumGames and how he cannot work in the industry of the videogame for a year.

In his first video, he talked about his progress and his plans from now on. But as a summary from VGC, she reiterates that he does not plan to retire despite the famous non-compete clause.

“I’m Hideki Kamiya, unemployed. Welcome to my channel. I don’t have a job, so please subscribe,” he joked before saying that he feels refreshed and has been watching Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and things like that: “I’ve already lost count of the day we are in.”

“I haven’t gone to work in a while. I think it was about three months ago that I decided to quit. Once I decided, I had to clean up all the toys and stuff. Once I was done, I was home on my paid vacation,” he continued.

The Kamiya’s decision to leave PlatinumGames It has not been made public and the designer explains little in his video, beyond hinting that his opinions did not coincide with his future direction.

“How to say it… Umm… THERE’S NO WAY TO PUT IT ON,” he commented. “You understand, right? But… I would say that I left the company because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator.

And choose the path that I believe is correct to move forward. Yeah, so I’m not going to retire yet. I want to continue creating games,” he commented in the video.

In the Platinum Games studio it leaves a mark that is difficult to erase

After this he continued: “There are a lot of rumors about me. There’s been speculation about Kamiya’s fate and stuff… I even know people who are spreading rumors that I’m NOT leaving Platinum. And shit!

I can’t work for (the same industry for) a year, due to certain reasons. So it will be a while until I bring good news to you all. “It will take time, but I will make it happen.”

Kamiya himself added: “To be super clear, I’m not going to retire as long as there is a place that will hire me, so you know… I’m going to wait for the offer.

I will consider ANY OFFER ABOVE 100 million yen ($670,650) per year. So if there are any companies that would like to make me an offer, please contact me HERE!”

The video concludes with Kamiya leaving the PlatinumGames parking lot in a Lamborghini Countach: “I’m going to the employment office. See you” and although he no longer has a job, you can see that his humor remains.

One of the many open questions that it leaves for the developer is the status of Project GG, which left its first trailer and confirmed details.

The manager made it clear Twitter to a fan to “Ask Platinum about Platinum” and the future of the game, thus implying that he is ignoring the project.

Hideki Kamiya confirms on his YouTube channel that he is not retiring and cannot work in the industry for a yearso we will see a lot of him in the Google platform.