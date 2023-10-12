Today it was Hideki Kamiya’s last day at PlatinumGames, now a former vice president of the company. Now the Japanese game designer has revealed that he will enjoy it a forced break of at least one year due to the non-competition agreement stipulated with the development studio.

He stated this in the first video published on his new YouTube channel. Here she claims to be happy to have left PlatinumGamesbut did not want to reveal the precise reasons for his resignation, stating that he did so to embark on a new path more in line with his principles.

Hideki Kamiya however wanted to reassure his fans: once the terms of the non-compete clause have expired will return to work in the video game industry. Kamiya then joked by declaring that he wants to evaluate offers from anyone who wants to offer him an annual salary of at least 100 million yen (around 630 million euros).

