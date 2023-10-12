Hideki Kamiya surprisingly announced his departure from PlatinumGames a few days ago. Today was the developer’s last day at the studio, so he decided to reveal part of his plans for the future. To everyone’s surprise, the creator of Bayonetta and other popular franchises will now be a YouTuber.

In fact, Kamiya already shared the first video on his channel with his fans. In it he explains that he has plans to return to game development, but that for now he cannot accept any work in the industry for at least the next 12 months. So, in the meantime, he will continue to stay in touch with his followers through YouTube.

Hideki Kamiya will pause his development career for a while

Hideki Kamiya already has a YouTube channel

“I’m Hideki Kamiya, unemployed. Welcome to my channel. I’m out of work, so subscribe. I feel very refreshed after leaving (Platinum). I’ve been watching Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube and things like that. “I’ve already lost track of what day it is,” says the creative in his first video.

Apparently, Kamiya will not be able to work in the industry for at least 1 year due to a clause in his previous contract. Despite this, he stated that he will not be retiring from the industry and that he will be ready to return when possible. While he did not reveal what happened within PlatinumGames, he clarified that he is no longer part of the studio nor will he return to it.

“I would say that I left the company because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator. And choose the path that I think is the right one and move forward. Yeah, so I’m not going to retire yet. I want to continue creating games.”

The creative shows some of his belongings that he took out of his office and, at the end, he gets into his Lamborghini Countach to go home to rest.

“To be very clear, I am not retiring as long as there is a place that will hire me, so you know… I am going to wait for the offer. I will consider any offer over ¥100,000,000 JPY per year. So, if there is any company that wants to make an offer, contact me here!” Kamiya added with his usual humor. Below you can see the first video of him:

In this link you will find all the news related to Hideki Kamiya.

