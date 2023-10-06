Android is one of the most popular mobile operating systems in the world, and this is due to its versatility, its wide range of applications and its ability to adapt to the needs of users.

Although this Google-developed system is known for many of its standout features, there are a number of hidden features that can make your experience even more efficient.

Activate WiFi automatically

Android makes it easy for you to connect to known WiFi networks. If you have previously accessed a network at home or work, you can activate an option so that your device automatically connects when it detects that network.

This way, you won’t have to turn on WiFi manually every time you change location. To do so, go to Connectionsthen WiFiselect your network and then Automatically reconnect.

Saving mobile data

To avoid spending too much data when you are outside your country, you do not have a WiFi connection, you have a limited rate or the coverage is poor, Android offers you the option to save data intelligently.

It is a function, found in Connections y Data savingallows you to limit Internet access to applications you don’t need and delay downloading images on web pages until you want to view them.

Greater security in contactless payments

A convenient and fast, cashless method is to use mobile payment applications, such as Google Pay, which work with NFC technology. However, this system can also involve risks for the security of your data.

To avoid them, Android has a function that allows you to adjust your mobile phone so that payments can only be made if the screen is unlocked. To do this, go to Connected devices, Connection preferences y NFC.

At this point, check the box Require device unlock for NFCyou make sure that no one can use your equipment to pay without your permission.

Automatic driving mode

Android has introduced a special driving mode designed to improve safety on the road. Simplify performing certain actions through voice commands and suppress notifications that could distract you while driving.

You can set this feature to activate automatically when your device connects to your car’s Bluetooth. Simply head to Connected Devices, Connection Preferences, and Driving Mode to enable this feature.

Set default apps

Your daily actions on a smartphone are often tied to specific apps, such as opening links, checking email, or answering calls. Android allows you to control which apps are associated with these actions.

To do this, go to Applications and select Default apps. Here, you can choose which app you want to use as the default for each type of action, such as a web browser.

This means that every time you click on a link, it will open in the app you’ve chosen by default, giving you precise control over your browsing and app usage experience.

Application permission management

To protect your privacy, Android allows you to manage the permissions that applications need to access certain data or functions of your device, such as your calendar or your location.

You can view and modify these permissions at any time by following these steps: select Applicationsthen See all applications and choose the app you want to review. Then, click on Permissions to see the list of permissions that the app has requested and you have granted.

From this point you can deny permissions that you think are unnecessary or restrict access to sensitive data only when using said application.

You’ll also be able to see the last time a specific permission was used, which helps you have greater control over your privacy.

Pause permissions on apps you no longer use

Apps you no longer use may still retain permissions, which could raise privacy and security concerns. To address this issue, within the operating system settings you can pause permissions on inactive apps.

To do this, go to Applicationsthen See all applications and then choose the app you want and click on Permissions. There you can activate or deactivate the option. In the end, not only will you have more control over your data, but you can also optimize the performance of your computer by freeing up system resources.

Check notification history

If you’ve ever accidentally deleted an important notification, there’s a way to get it back. You can enable the Notification History feature in Android settings.

Simply select Notifications, Find and turn on the option to easily view and retrieve notifications you may have missed.

Hide sensitive notifications

To protect the privacy of your device, it is important that you correctly configure the lock screen, which is the first barrier that prevents unauthorized access to your information. Android allows you to hide notifications that may contain personal or confidential data.

You can activate it in Notifications and disable the option Confidential notifications. This way, only you will be able to see the content of the notifications when you unlock the device.

However, keep in mind that the confidentiality of a notification depends on the developer’s discretion, but in the end it gives you more control over what information is displayed on the mobile screen.

Battery percentage in status bar

To organize your day, it is crucial to know the battery level of your mobile. Android has a function that, when activated, shows the battery percentage in the status bar, right next to the battery icon.

Activating this feature is easier than you think. Just go to the system settings on your smartphone, then Battery and active, Battery percentage. This way you can see at a glance how much power your device has left and decide when to plug it in.

See which apps take up the most storage

To optimize the space on your Android mobile, it is a good idea to check which applications take up the most storage space, a function that can turn out to be very interesting.

To do so go to Storage and then to Applicationswhere you will find a list of applications classified by the space they consume, those that take up the most space will appear first.

Real-time subtitles

Real-time subtitles are an Android feature that makes accessibility easier and understanding multimedia content. With Live Caption mode, you can see on the screen the automatic subtitles of the speech that occurs in the videos and audios, without the need for an Internet connection.

To activate the feature, go to Sound and vibration and select Live Caption. Captions are created using Google’s artificial intelligence and are displayed when speech is recognized, whether it is a video on a social platform, such as YouTube, or in a video call.

Guest mode

One way to protect your privacy when you share your Android device with others is to use guest mode. The function allows you to create separate profiles on your mobile, so that others cannot access your personal accounts, banking applications or games.

It’s like having several users on a computer, but on your mobile or tablet. To activate it, go to Systemthen Multiple users and activate the option. This way you can easily switch between guest mode and your main profile when you want to lend your device without putting your personal data at risk.

Medical data on lock screen

In case you suffer a medical emergency and cannot contact emergency services, on Android there is the possibility of displaying relevant medical information on the lock screen of your mobile.

You can activate it in Security and emergency and choose Medical data o Medical information. In this section you can enter data such as your blood type, allergies, medication and emergency contacts.

The data can be consulted from the lock screen, so it can be very useful in emergency situations in which you cannot express yourself.

Automatic unlocking in trusted places

To avoid having to enter your PIN, password, or use the fingerprint reader every time you use your device in safe places, like your home, you can activate Android auto unlock.

This feature recognizes trusted locations you choose and keeps your phone unlocked when you’re there. You can activate it in Securitythen to Advanced configuration and choose smart lock. Then select the option to add Trusted places.

This way, you can use your smartphone more comfortably and quickly in places you consider safe.

Put limits on apps

Would you like to make better use of your time and avoid distractions? Android offers you a very useful tool, it is Digital Wellbeing and Parental Control, both are available in the system settings.

With this function, you can see how much time you spend on each app and decide if you want to set limits on them. This way you can control your use in apps such as social networks, games or anything else that takes your attention away from what really matters.