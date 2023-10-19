loading…

Hezbollah fighters continue to intensively carry out attacks on Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon warn their enemies that they are “thousands of times stronger” than before. The threat came as his fighters exchanged fire on the border with Israeli troops in violence sparked by the war between Hamas and Israel.

The United States (US) has warned Iran, which supports Hezbollah and the Palestinian group Hamas, not to get involved in this crisis. Washington deployed two aircraft carriers it said were aimed at deterring state or non-state actors seeking to escalate the war.

Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, in a speech before thousands of supporters, said US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “evil Europeans” should be careful.

“The response to any mistakes you may make with our resistance will be very strong,” he said, as reported by Reuters.

“Because what we have is faith, and God is stronger than you, all your warships, and all your weapons,” he said while speaking at a rally called in response to the attack that killed hundreds of people on a hospital in Gaza.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire almost every day on the border since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and Israel responded with fierce air strikes on Gaza.

Hezbollah said two of its fighters were killed in southern Lebanon on Wednesday and a third was in serious condition.

The group said it had attacked five locations on Wednesday including an Israeli barracks in Zar’it and a position across the border from Lebanon’s Ras Naqoura area, using missiles in some of the attacks.

The Israeli army said it responded to gunfire fired at its military post in the Zar’it region, and also responded after militants fired anti-tank missiles toward Israel’s Kibbutz Manara and Rosh HaNikra near the border.