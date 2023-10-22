loading…

Hezbollah is ready to fight against Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A high-ranking Hezbollah official, Sheikh Naim Kassem, vowed that Israel will suffer the consequences every time they launch a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. He said Lebanon-based Hezbollah was already “at the heart of the fighting.”

The comments by Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, came as Israel launched drone strikes in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah fired rockets and missiles at Israel. Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed on Saturday, the highest daily toll since violence began two weeks ago.

For Hezbollah, heating up the Lebanese-Israeli border has a clear goal, Kassem said: “We are trying to weaken Israel’s enemies and let them know that we are ready.” Hamas officials say that if Israel begins a ground offensive in Gaza, Hezbollah will join the fight.

Gunfire along the Lebanon-Israel border has increased in the two weeks since attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed more than 1,400 civilians and soldiers in southern Israel. Israel’s counterattack on Gaza has killed more than 4,000 Palestinians.

There are concerns that Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has an arsenal consisting of tens of thousands of rockets and missiles as well as various types of drones, may try to open a new front in the Israel-Hamas war with large-scale attacks. in northern Israel.

Kassem said his group, which is allied with Hamas, had influenced the course of the conflict by heating up the Lebanese-Israeli border and tying up three Israeli army divisions in the north instead of preparing to fight in Gaza.

“Do you believe that if you try to crush the Palestinian resistance, other resistance fighters in the region will not act?” Kassem said in his speech Saturday at the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter, reported by Arab News. “We are in the heart of today’s battle. We achieved achievements through this battle.”

On Friday, the Israeli military announced the evacuation of a border town where three residents were injured in gunfire the day before.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone fired missiles into a valley in the Sejoud area, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Israeli border. Hezbollah did not immediately confirm the attack, but if true it would mark a major escalation as it is deep inside Lebanon and far from the border.