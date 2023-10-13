loading…

Hezbollah is ready to join Hamas, a big war is looming in the Middle East. Photo/Illustration

BEIRUT – Fear of war between Hamas and Israel enlargement seems to be a reality. The reason is, groups Hizbullah in Lebanon declares readiness to join Hamas.

Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said the group would not be influenced by calls not to intervene in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Instead, he said Hezbollah was fully prepared to contribute to the fighting.

“The behind-the-scenes calls made by major powers, Arab countries, UN envoys, directly and indirectly asking us not to interfere will have no effect,” he told his supporters gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

“Hezbollah knows its job very well. “We are ready and ready, fully prepared, and following developments from time to time,” added Qassem as quoted from US News, Friday (13/10/2023).

Qassem is the most senior Hezbollah official to speak openly about the violence. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah himself has not commented on the development.

“The question being asked, which everyone is waiting for, is: what will Hezbollah do and what will its contribution be?” Qassem said.

“We will contribute to the confrontation according to our plan… when the time comes to take any action, we will carry it out,” he stressed.

Hezbollah has clashed several times with Israel on the Lebanese border in the past week, following attacks by the Palestinian faction Hamas on Israeli towns and Israeli retaliatory bombings in the Gaza Strip.

But sources say Hezbollah has designed its actions so far to be limited in scope, preventing a major deployment into Lebanon while keeping Israeli forces occupied.

(ian)