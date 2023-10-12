loading…

USS Dwight D Eisenhower, the second aircraft carrier ready to be deployed by the United States to support Israel. Photo/US Navy via REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) voiced concern over Hezbollah’s rocket attack on Israel when the Jewish state was at war with the Palestinian resistance group; Hamas.

In support of Tel Aviv, Washington stated that it was ready to send a second aircraft carrier if necessary.

“We are concerned about several rocket attacks across Israel’s northern border from Lebanon, which clearly came from Hezbollah,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.

After Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, the Pentagon leadership ordered the deployment of additional equipment and resources to Israel.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also ordered the deployment of a US carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean and additional fighter jets.

US Central Command said the USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean to deter any party seeking to worsen the situation or expand the Hamas-Israel war.

Kirby said that the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower would arrive in the Mediterranean soon but with a pre-planned mission.

“He will definitely be an available asset if needed,” he said, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (12/10/2023).

A senior US defense official said this week that the increased US military posture in the Middle East was intended as a deterrent signal to Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other proxies in the region thinking of opening a second front against Israel.

There was cross-border firefighting after rocket and missile attacks from Palestinian factions in Lebanon resulted in Israeli retaliation against Hezbollah targets. A deputy Israeli military commander and three Hezbollah militants were killed.

