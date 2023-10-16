loading…

Israeli troops fire white phosphorus bombs at villages bordering Lebanon and Israel, October 15, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – The Lebanese Hezbollah group said on Monday (16/10/2023) that it had begun destroying surveillance cameras at several Israeli military posts along the border.

The action came as tensions increased following the Israel-Hamas war which began on October 7 2023.

Hezbollah’s military media branch released a video showing snipers shooting at and destroying surveillance cameras placed at five points along the Lebanon-Israel border, including one outside the Israeli city of Metula.

The Hezbollah group apparently wants to prevent Israeli soldiers from monitoring movements on the Lebanese side of the border after days of gunfire that left around seven people dead, including four Hezbollah fighters, on the Lebanese side.

Since the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Israel on October 7 which killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers, tensions have increased along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Hezbollah fighters fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli army positions and Israeli troops shelled border areas on the Lebanese side of the border.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies who fought a month-long war in the summer of 2006 and ended in a draw.

Israel considers the Iran-backed Shiite group its most serious threat, and estimates Hezbollah has about 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

There are concerns that Iran-backed Hezbollah could join Israel in a war and earlier this month, United States (US) President Joe Biden warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict.

The US has sent American warships to the region and pledged full support for Israel.