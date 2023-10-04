London-based independent studio Phabula presented Hexrite, a new action adventure for PC that will peep out on Steam soon.

In Hexrite we will take on the role of a sorcerer committed to completing an ancient ritual to save the world. During the adventure we will meet all sorts of characters available to help us in our mission, as long as we can satisfy their requests.

As a sorcerer, the protagonist fights by casting spells which can modify the arenas in which battles take place, summon poisonous clouds, create magical mines, freeze time and much more. The developers promise the presence of dozens of spells to enhance, including some enchantingly forbidden ones waiting to be discovered.

No news, unfortunately, regarding the release window. We look forward to hearing more.

