“In order to make compliance, i.e. acceptance of vaccination by the patient, easier, we try to offer the vaccine in hospital. In the Veneto region, excellent initiatives are already active in Vicenza, Rovigo, Padua and other areas”. Thus Doctor Luca Gino Sbrogiò, president of Siti Triveneto and director of the Prevention department at Ulss 6 Euganea in Padua, on the sidelines of the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of the care of fragile patients’, held as part of the Extraordinary national public health conference organized by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.