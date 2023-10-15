“The hospital one is a fundamental opportunity from the point of view of vaccination for two reasons: the hospital has an important impact on the opinion of patients and, secondly, there is the convenience of immediately carrying out vaccination in the same structure where we take care of ourselves.” These are the words of Dr. Roberto Rosselli, director of Prevention Professions – ASL 3 Liguria Region Health System and Nitag member, on the sidelines of the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of the care of fragile patients’, held as part of the Extraordinary national public health conference organized by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti).