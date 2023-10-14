“Vaccinations in hospital settings are new. Every opportunity for contact with the patient must also be an opportunity for prevention: we call it sharing prevention, but it can also be named as medicine of opportunity. Thus the patient – in addition to being treated, cared for and informed about his specific state of health – can take advantage of an important opportunity for general prevention”. Thus Roberto Rosselli, director of prevention professions – Asl3 Liguria Region Health System and Nitag member, margin of the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of the care of fragile patients’, as part of the National Extraordinary Public Health Conference organized by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), in Villa Erba in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.

“What we want to do with the Ospivax program is essentially to create a structured opportunity – explains Rosselli – in such a way that hospitals can systematically and in an organized manner offer vaccinations. Currently this is not done in all hospitals, but only in some. Fragile patients are the target that matters most to us, as they are people who are percentageally more susceptible to certain diseases that can be prevented by vaccines and are therefore very important for us. In particular – underlines the expert – for the vaccine against herpes zoster, we still know that participation in percentage is not so satisfactory: we are still far from the targets set by the national vaccination prevention plan. The hospital one is a fundamental opportunity for two reasons: the hospital has an important impact on the opinion of the patients and, secondly, there is the convenience of immediately carrying out vaccination in the same facility where you are treated”, concludes Rosselli.