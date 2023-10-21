“It is essential to communicate information regarding vaccination campaigns to citizens and active engagement with the population is essential” These are the words of Emanuele Monti, president of the IX Permanent Commission on Social Sustainability, Home and Family of the Lombardy Regional Council, on the sidelines of the meeting “The value of vaccination prevention for the economic and welfare system in Lombardy: the prospects for the vaccine against Herpes Zoster”, held at Palazzo Pirelli, organized by The European House – Ambrosetti with the non-conditioning contribution of GSK and the patronage of the Lombardy Region.