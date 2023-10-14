“The adjuvanted recombinant vaccine against herpes zoster also has an indication for subjects at increased risk starting from eighteen years of age”. These are the words of Professor Giovanni Gabutti, coordinator of the «Vaccines and Vaccinal Policies» working group of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), on the sidelines of the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of care of the fragile patient’, held as part of the extraordinary national public health conference organized by Siti in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.