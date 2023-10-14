“The hygienist’s responsibility goes beyond the injection, since he must promote a fundamental concept for the protection of health which is that of vaccination”. This was said by Dr. Giuseppe Draetta, specialist in forensic medicine from Milan, on the sidelines of the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of the care of fragile patients’, which took place as part of the National Extraordinary Public Health Conference organized by Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Sites).