“Today, shingles affects an increasingly larger population as we have an increase in life expectancy. In fact, we know that our elderly can be more easily exposed to the risk of infection.” Thus Professor Antonella Castagna, head of the Infectious Diseases unit of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan and full professor and director of the specialization school of Infectious and Tropical Diseases of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, on the sidelines of the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of the care of fragile patients’, held as part of the National Extraordinary Public Health Conference organized by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti).