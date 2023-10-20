New installment of the Avengers collection with episodes from the early nineties of the 20th century, with the arrival of Bob Harras’ scripts and the Marvel debut of Steve Epting. Panini Comics continues to fill the gaps we need to fill.

The element to celebrate

The years 1988 and 1989 had left us with a huge initiative, which dedicated practically the entire Annuals, published by La Casa de las Ideas, to narrating an event that affected all areas of the Marvel Universe. The Avengers of both coasts had gone from starring in their own crossovers to participating in The Evolution War and Atlantis Attacks.

Now the publication of stories was going to be more compartmentalized within those special ones to offer, in the best of cases, adventures starring the two formations with the addition of the Annuals of characters linked to the Avengers. In this way we can count on Captain America, Iron Man or Thor within the lineups, although for The Underground Wars we will also have the presence of some former members, such as Namor or Hulk. These episodes form what we can call the first part of this volume that we have in our hands.

With the predominant presence of Roy and Dann Thomas, authors of the script for three of the five Annuals that made up the saga, we also have the texts of other established authors such as Peter David and Scott Lobdell. Together they will drag us into the confrontation between different factions that encompass a huge number of villains who live in the depths of planet Earth in the Marvel Universe, from the Mole Man and his henchmen to the Lava Men, including The Deviants, Grotesque and Tyrannus.

All of them fight for their own prevalence in the dark caverns that form the underground, leaving The Avengers a role as mediators in the conflict, with a formation that at that time had the following members: Hercules, Sersi, She-Hulk, the Man of Arena, Black Widow, The Vision, Rage, Quasar and Captain America. As a curiosity, it should be noted that both Hulk and Namor will not have any interaction with any of the Avengers formations, both groups joining together for the final action in the West Coast Annual, with Hawkeye, the US Agent, the Scarlet Witch, Wonder Man, Iron Man and SpiderWoman (Julia Carpenter).

The arrival of Harras and the debut of two enormous artists

It was time to replace Larry Hama and that’s why Bob Harras arrived, best known for being the editor of Marvel’s mutant collections. He did it accompanied by new blood to the pencils, with the debut of Andy Kubert, which turned out so good that he barely enjoyed it a month before moving on to X-Men. But to make matters worse was his successor, Steve Epting (he came from the independent world, from Firt Comics to be exact), who also drew his first pages for the publisher in The Avengers, although Epting stayed for quite some time, forming a duo with Harras. to narrate above all what became known as The Proctor Saga, which was already compiled, skipping the natural order, around Marvel Heroes.

In those beginnings the stakes were already high, Harras confronted the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with one of the Ancient Ones of the Universe, Taneleer Tivan, the Collector. Furthermore, from the very beginning he already adds one of the hallmarks of his project, Crystal from the Inhumans, and her Mario, Pietro Maximoff, better known as Mercurio. A couple more issues and he introduced his workhorse, the Black Knight. Everything began to take shape very early on, which indicates how clear Harras’ ideas were when developing what was to come. Stopping the Collector is going to require a combined effort, including the Unity of the Eternals. We also have the notable presence, throughout the plot, of another of the characters that always attracts attention when they appear, Uatu, the Watcher.

Citizen Kang

In addition to a few episodes that featured the presence of Fabian Nicieza as guest scriptwriter and with his creation Los Nuevos Guerreros as co-stars, Harras leaves everything ready for the next massive event called Operation Galactic Storm. But before that, which will entirely occupy the next volume of the Marvel Heroes of The Avengers to definitively link with what has already been published, we have another succession of Annuals (those from 1992) that will feature the presence of one of the quintessential villains of any Avengers formation, although his first appearance was as Rama-Tut in the pages of the legendary Fantastic Four #19 (1963). The latter fact is reflected in the participation of The 4F in these Annuals, four on this occasion, that of Cap, Thor, The Fantastic Four and The Avengers, without including the West Coast in the mix on this occasion.

A story that does not leave Kang in a very good position, with Ravonna Renslayer in the middle marking a firm step. The creation is shared between Roy Thomas and Mark Gruenwald while the pencils are carried out by Larry Alexander, Geof Isherwood and Herb Trimpe (in a hypervitaminized evolution of the characteristic drawings of the nineties). The volume is completed with supplementary stories that come from the Annuals, as well as covers and other illustrations. In general we are talking, referring to the title of this copy, of a very high collecting component, rather completism. But for those of us who want it all, it is a way to complete a material that has not had subsequent reissues since its original publication.

