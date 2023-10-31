Thor returns from the hand of Dan Jurgens to the Heroes Return line with artists such as Stuart Immonen, Andy Kubert and Erik Larsen in the third deluxe volume published by Panini Comics

When talking about the great stages that the God of Thunder has had in Marvel Comics It is usually forgotten to place next to the Walter Simonson and that of Jason Aaron one that does not have much to envy of these: that of Dan Jurgens. After a successful start whose greatest credit should perhaps be given to John Romita Jr., Panini Comics now sends us a third volume of this stage in which Jurgens meets with other important cartoonists and which comes with the title of Heroes Return. Thor 3 – Ballad of Ice and Fire.

Recovering Walter Simonson

With the end of the second volume, a full stop was put in the series, so evidently here we begin a new stage in the collection, coinciding with the arrival of the current millennium. It seems that Jurgens is looking back, specifically at the years when Simonson was for Thor which Chris Claremont for the mutants, to be inspired and write the plots of this new beginning.

We will initially have the drawing at a Eric Larsen returned from Image Comics who, despite his nineties style, shows his best side here, perhaps trying to be in continuity with his predecessor, John Romita Jr., and brilliantly complemented by Klaus Janson. After having to face down small-time villains like the Absorbent Man and the Demolition Brigadethe good stuff for Thor begins next…

Malekith and the Chest of Ancient Winters They will appear to raise the level of the plot, and they will do so at the hands of a Andy Kubert which, without being at its maximum level, is closer to the visual concept of our protagonist, which is appreciated in this type of stories. The equestrian version of the Asgardian, Bill Beta Rayswill be the next great guest to stop by here, a visit that should always be celebrated.

Courses will be another villain who will return to put muscle on the side of the evil ones, but it will be nothing next to the one who possibly (with the permission of the Butcher of Gods) be the definitive nemesis of our favorite Asgardian, the one capable of bringing the Ragnarok: Surtwhich will arrive at the end of the volume to put the icing on the cake and take some character ahead (although we already know that in The House of Ideas almost all deaths only last a while)…

Inspiring Jason Aaron

And in the same way that Simonson was Jurgens’ support, this will in turn be support for a screenwriter who would still take years to take over the character: Mr. Jason Aaron. As a good example of this we have the presentation of Talentbetter known as Thor Girl (horrible name), which would not cease to be a mere precedent of the Goddess of Thunder, Jane Fostercoinciding with the arrival to the series of a true master such as Stuart Immonen.

There is no doubt about Immonen’s solvency when it comes to unleashing his pencils in brutal and effective action scenes where economy of means is his hallmark, and it is thanks to this solvency that his pages are enjoyed more than those of any other in this volume despite having a less epic style than that of some of his companions.

The Greek pantheon and much more

But there is still much more in this volume. Those who enjoyed the great Thor: Love & Thunder You will be happy to find here Hercules and his father Zeus (a much less sarcastic version than the one performed by Russell Croweyes), teaming up with the Asgardian to face the Destroyer of Gods.

We will also see a tremendous fight against Gladiatorfrom Guardia Imperial Shi’arpresented here with notable reminiscences of the Man of Tomorrow from Distinguished Competition (is it the expected confrontation with Superman?). And we must not forget the omnipresence of the nurse Jake Olsenthe alter ego of our hero throughout this stage.

Special mention for Jim Starlinwho draws one of the numbers included, completing the excellent roster of artists that we can find in a volume that will delight lovers of the character and that is, in some way, a journey through his history.

As for the edition, the volume published by Panini Cómics in hardcover contains 424 pages in color with a page size of 18.3 x 27.7 cm and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #26 to #40 of the regular series The Mighty Thor and the annual issue for the year 2001. The volume also includes an introduction written by David Hernandez Ortegaa final section of extras with the inks of some covers and all original covers of the issues included. The translation has been carried out by Eduardo López Lafuente y Bruno Orivethe recommended retail price is 48 € and went on sale in April 2023.

